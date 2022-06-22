'He Was Shouting, Cursing Himself': Rishabh Pant Recalls India Opener's Fury at Missing Century

India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21 will go down in the annals of history as one of the greatest performances by a visiting them Down Under. Trailing 0-1 after a historical low of 36-all out in Adelaide, the tourists bounced back in style winning in Melbourne, forcing a draw in Sydney before a historic win in Brisbane to clinch the four-match series 2-1.

By the time the series-deciding Test rolled on at The Gabba, India had lost several of their first-choice stars owing to various reasons including captain Virat Kohli (who left after the first Test), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari.

However, under the leadership of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, India showed remarkable spirit and launched a comeback of epic proportions. In the series finale, India were left to chase 328 in the fourth innings and on the final day, they stunned Australia by doing just that for a three-wicket win.

India opener Shubman Gill played an important role in securing the win, hitting a crafty 91 off 146 as he stabilised the chase with Cheteshwar Pujara (56) after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Gill had done well and was just nine runs away from what would have been a maiden Test hundred. However, he ended up being caught in the slip off spinner Nathan Lyon.

Rishabh Pant has now recalled how furious Gill was at himself after losing his wicket. “Gill and I had discussed that we wanted to win the match and not just draw it," Pant said on the docu-series Bandon Mein Tha Dum.

He continued, “Gill was hitting the pull shot, cut shot. I was feeling happy because we had discussed it. In my mind, I had only one thought that we have to win. When Gill got out, he was furious after he came back. He was shouting, ‘What have I done?’ and was cursing himself."

Pant consoled the disappointed batter. “I told him… ‘Don’t worry, you have batted well’," the wicketkeeper-batter who himself scored an unbeaten 89 off 138 said.

