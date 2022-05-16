'He Was the Most Laidback Person, Nothing Stressed Him Out'-Andrew Symonds Wife Laura

Explosive former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Sunday. This was another tragic blow for the sport after the recent deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night. Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled. Authorities did not name Symonds, but he was widely identified by multiple media outlets and former players.

Meanwhile, his partner Laura, who is going through a tough time, revealed how Symonds was actually as a person. Furthermore, she was all praise for his commentary skills and said that he was pretty chilled out despite going through a lot.

“We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids. He was such a big person, and there is just so much of him in his kids. He was the most laidback person. Nothing stressed him out. He was an extremely chilled operator. So practical. He was never good with his phone, but he always had time for everyone", said Laura as quoted by Cricket Times.

“He always felt extremely self-conscious about his intellect and would say ‘I didn’t go to Uni and don’t have degrees’, but he was so practical and really intelligent in his own way. He was a great commentator. He didn’t show it on the screen, but he was really nervous sometimes. He could read plays and read players and articulate it in layman’s terms. I am not a cricket nuffy, but I could understand the game when he explained it to me. He brought humor to it, and it was not serious," she added.

Symonds leaves a wife, Laura, and two young children, Chloe and Billy.

