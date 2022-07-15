'He Was Upset, In A Daze...': Ravi Shastri Recounts India Captain Missing Out On Lord's 100

As India suffered a 100-run defeat against England at Lord’s on Thursday, former India coach Ravi Shastri recollected an instance from the 2021 tour of England where captain Rohit Sharma missed out narrowly on a century at the same venue.

India cruised to a memorable victory over England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s, Rohit produced a classy knock of 83, and just when it seemed that he would get his name up on the Lord’s honors board, he chopped on a delivery by James Anderson to the stumps.

The former coach recalled how Rohit, after returning to the change room was ‘upset’ and ‘remained in a zone’ for a while.

“When Rohit got out, he came back to the dressing room and just sat quietly on a table. He was in a daze. He just wanted that hundred. A special feeling for any player to get a hundred at Lord’s. And you could see that he was really, really dejected. But he made up for it at The Oval," Shastri said on air during the 2nd ODI between India and England at Lord’s.

Rohit was the leading run-getter for India with 368 runs in that series, despite not featuring in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. In four Tests, Rohit registered scores of 36, 83, 59, and 127. The century at the Oval was Rohit’s first overseas, and India’s solid performance throughout the series owed a lot to Rohit being firm as an opener and providing valuable starts to the team.

The captain then missed out on the rescheduled fifth test after testing positive for COVID which India lost thanks to a massive partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, chasing 378 with 7 wickets in hand.

