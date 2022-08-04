"He Will Be The Future World No.1 in T20Is": K Srikkanth's Comment on Young India Pacer

Former India captain and ex-chief selector, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, has been thoroughly impressed by Arshdeep Singh who was added to the list of probable contenders for ICC T20 World Cup.

Before the start of the third T20I match between India and West Indies, Srikkanth made a bold prediction while speaking on FanCode. He said that the youngster will lead the T20I charts in the future and urged India chief selector Chetan Sharma to pick the bowler for the T20 World Cup.

“He will be the future world no.1 in T20Is. He is simply outstanding. Arshdeep Singh! Make a note of it. He will be in the T20 World Cup team. Come on Chetu, please take his name also," he said.

With ICC T20 World Cup slated to begin in just a few months, India are trying a number of bowlers to find the right pick for the squad. Arshdeep Singh also got a chance to represent the country and has done fairly well so far.

Singh was noticed by the selectors after he showcased his ability to bowl yorkers and take wickets in the death overs during the IPL 2022. But, the 23-year-old only got an opportunity to make his debut in the England T20I series last month. Since then, he has played four T20I innings for India, picking six wickets at just 6.51.

Five of those wickets have been picked in the death overs where he conceded at just 6.35 runs per over.He is also decent in the ongoing West Indies series. In the first T20I against the Carribean, Singh scalped two wickets at an economy of just 6.00 in four overs.

His bowling stats highlight that among the India bowlers who have delivered at least five overs in the death since the last T20 World Cup, he has the best economy rate.

India have tried 11 bowlers since the 2021 T20 World Cup and have noted strengths and weaknesses of each. It is quite certain that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be seen in 2022 World Cup. However, Singh will have to show some good performances with ball as he will have to face stiff competition from Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami for the World Cup spot.

