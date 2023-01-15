'He'll Have to Play an Anchor in 2023 WC': India Legend 'Personally Feels' Kohli's Role 'Very Important'

Virat Kohli played his first World Cup in 2011, but perhaps it will be the 2023 edition that will define his career more than ever. Kohli was a rising star when India won the World Cup in 2011, but in 2023, he is perhaps among the well-established seniors alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in this playing eleven. Everyone knows, Kohli is among the make-or-break players for Team India as the success of this young side hinges on this question: Can Kohli light up the tournament with his bat?

Reiterating the fact, former India cricketer and top scorer for India in the final of 2011 edition, Gautam Gamhir said Kohli will have to play as an anchor.

“50 over format is the only format where you need an anchor. You really don’t need someone to anchor the innings in T20 cricket. And Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s experience will be very very important," he told Star Sports in an interaction.

He added that India will be picking youngsters like Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav who are yet to play a 50-over World Cup; hence, Kohli’s role be even more bigger.

“If you have all these impact players and you pick them like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, let’s not forget that they will be playing their first World Cup and that’s why Virat and Rohit’s experience will be very very important. Now, it needs to be seen how the whole batting line up revolves around Virat Kohli or around Rohit Sharma."

“I personally feel in this World Cup, Virat Kohli’s role is very important," he added.

‘If the Franchise Has to Suffer, Then They Have to Suffer; Indian Cricket is the Main Stakeholder, Not IPL’

Earlier Gambhir had also said that players shouldn’t bother themselves when it comes to picking nation over the franchise in a World Cup year. He said a World Cup occurs once in four years while IPL happens once every year.

“If the franchise (IPL) has to suffer then they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder. Not the IPL. IPL is the byproduct. So, if India goes on to win the World Cup then this is the big occasion. So if an important player does miss the IPL, so be it. IPL happens every year, World Cup happens every four year," the Lucknow Super Giants mentor said when asked if a player can ignore the importance of IPL in ODI World Cup year.

