Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar raised a concern about KL Rahul’s batting approach. Rahul was seen on pitch last month after more than six months as he was out with an injury.

However, in the four innings he has played since his return, he has produced scores of 1 and 30 against Zimbabwe, a golden duck against Pakistan and a scratchy 36 off 39 balls against Hong Kong in The Asia Cup.

In the match against Hong Kong, it didn’t seem that Rahul was playing T20 cricket as he was scoring at a strike-rate of less than 100 and played just one attacking stroke in the Powerplay. Batting with this form alarmed Gavaskar and he issued a word of caution for the India opener.

“See, Shubman Gill has batted so brilliantly in Zimbabwe and West Indies so there definitely is a stiff fight for the opening slot, the fight is tough. So if you aren’t scoring runs and not in form then it’s concerning. It’s a matter of the World Cup, where you should only take players who are in form," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“There is no scope of taking a chance with someone there, hoping that after 2-3 matches, a player will return to form. No. Because all World Cup matches are tough. Rahul has a few matches left and he will have to score runs otherwise, the selection committee will think what to do next," he added.

Rahul’s performance is really very concerning as T20 World Cup is about to begin from next month. It’s right so, as Gavaskar mentioned that Gill has been in a phenomenal form, scoring a century and string of big fifties against last series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

India are currently facing the opening conundrum as they have multiple options for the opener’s spot. Over the last couple of months, there have been times when Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were seen opening the innings for India. Then, there is Ishan Kishan as well. Thus, in such a case, if Rahul does not make the most of his remaining opportunities, he might not-so surprisingly get dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

