‘He Will Know When It’s Time’: Michael Vaughan Backs Eoin Morgan as England Skipper For T20 World Cup 2022

England’s defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 has prompted questions on Eoin Morgan’s captaincy. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, while terming the questions inevitable after a crucial loss, has shown his belief in Morgan saying it will be “very hard" for England to find another captain with his “level-headedness", especially in T20 cricket. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia, next year.

Morgan’s side failed to restrict New Zealand in the knockout game on Wednesday as the Black Caps held their nerve to chase down 166 in Abu Dhabi. The match was tilted in England’s favour until the 17th over when James Neesham turned it around with his quickfire 27 off 11 balls.

Citing Morgan’s contributions to England cricket, Vaughan said that it should be up to him if wants to continue as captain for the next year’s T20 world cup.

“He has achieved so much with England that he should be left to make whatever decision he feels is right for him and the team. Eoin will know when it is time to move on, you just do as an England captain. It is not up to us to decide," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

England won the ODI World Cup for the first time under Morgan’s captaincy in 2019. The 35-year-old also led the English side into the finals of the T20 World Cup 2016.

Thinking of next year’s T20 World Cup, Vaughan made his case for Morgan to continue as the England skipper, saying the more he watches T20 cricket, the more he realises the importance of leadership in the shortest format. The 47-year-old added that a captain who knows how to set the right fields and stay level headed under huge pressure, then it’s a “massive advantage" for the team.

Vaughan asserted that Morgan fits right into these criteria, and is superb in tight situations, noting that he is impossible to read or rattle.

