HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes:Hobart Hurricanes will go up against a depleted Brisbane Heat side in the 41st match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 08, Saturday at 3:00 pm IST.

Hurricanes will be at an advantage as Brisbane won’t be playing with their full strength. Hobart Hurricanes are fourth in the points table with 17 points from four victories and five losses. Hobart were ordinary in their last game as they were hammered by Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will be fielding a new side on Saturday as most of their main players have tested positive for the virus. Overall, Brisbane have won three out of six league matches to occupy sixth place in the standings. The franchise lost their last game to Melbourne Renegades by five wickets.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

>HEA vs HUR Telecast

HEA vs HUR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HEA vs HUR Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HEA vs HUR Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 03:00 PM IST on January 08, Saturday.

>HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Wade

Advertisement

Vice-Captain- Tom Cooper

>Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Lachlan Pfeffer

Batters: Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Jake Lehmann, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, David Grant

>HEA vs HUR Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Fakhar Zaman, Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper(c), Lachlan Pfeffer(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ronan McDonald, David Grant, Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here