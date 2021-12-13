>HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades: Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will meet in the 11th match of the BBL 11 on December 13, Monday, at the Carrara Oval. It will be a battle of laggards on Monday as Brisbane are languishing at the last place while Renegades have occupied the second-last position in the points table.

The second runner-up of the previous season, Brisbane Heat, have delivered below-average performances in the competition so far. The team has lost both their opening games to Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers respectively by seven wickets and six runs respectively. To win the upcoming matches, the team needs to focus more on their batting and bring their A-game to the fore.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have done a decent job by winning one and losing one fixture. The team arrived in the tournament in style by hammering Adelaide Strikers by two runs. However, the team failed to replicate the same performance in their second match as Strikers thrashed them by 49 runs.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades; here is everything you need to know:

>HEA vs REN Telecast

HEA vs REN match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HEA vs REN Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HEA vs REN Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades contest will be played at the Carrara Oval at 1:45 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

>HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sam Harper

Vice-Captain- Ben Duckett

>Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper

Batters: Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman

>HEA vs REN Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Cameron Gannon, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Melbourne Renegades: Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi

