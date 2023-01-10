HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers: Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will go one-on-one against each other for the second time in the Big Bash League on Wednesday at The Gabba in Brisbane. The first encounter saw Scorchers scoring a win by seven wickets.

Batting first, Brisbane Heat scored runs in 20 overs with Colin Munro playing a good knock of 45 runs. Chasing the score, Perth Scorchers won in 16.3 overs only. Cameron Bancroft was the hero of the game as he played a whirlwind inning of not out 76 runs off 48 balls. He was supported by Aaron Hardie who scored 57 runs.

Speaking of the overall performances, Perth Scorchers are occupying second place with six wins and two losses. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are struggling in the competition. They have won only two matches while losing as many as five games. With five points, Brisbane are second-last in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, here is everything you need to know:

HEA vs SCO Telecast

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

HEA vs SCO Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

HEA vs SCO Match Details

HEA vs SCO match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 02:10 PM IST on December 11, Wednesday.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ashton Turner

Vice-Captain - Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Ashton Turner, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly

Bowlers: Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee

HEA vs SCO Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Mark Steketee, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson©(wk), Ross Whiteley

Perth Scorchers: Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft

