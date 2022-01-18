>HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers: The reverse fixture between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat was rescheduled for January 19 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the teams will be playing their last league match at The Gabba in Brisbane at 07:35 AM IST on Wednesday.

Brisbane Heat are already out from the playoff race. The franchise won just three of their 13 league matches and they will most likely finish at the second-last place in BBL 11 points table. Brisbane Heat are on a five-match losing streak. The team needs to put up an extraordinary performance to defeat the defending champions on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams since the beginning of the tournament. A victory in the Wednesday encounter will confirm a top-two finish for the franchise in the league stage. Sixers lost an opportunity to end the group stage at the top as they lost their last match to Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

>HEA vs SIX Telecast

HEA vs SIX match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HEA vs SIX Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HEA vs SIX Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers contest will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 07:35 AM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

>HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Max Bryant

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

>Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe

Batters: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, James Bazley

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Steve O’Keefe

>HEA vs SIX Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat: James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Nathan McSweeney, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Max Bryant, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Sixers: Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk

