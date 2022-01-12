>HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers: Adelaide Strikers will square off against the Brisbane Heat side in the 46th match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 12, Wednesday at 1:45 pm IST.

The first fixture between the two sides saw complete domination by Brisbane as they hammered Strikers by 39 runs in a one-sided affair. Ben Duckett was the standout performer as he slammed 78 runs to help Brisbane win the game. The team will hope to replicate the same performance on Wednesday as well.

Overall, Adelaide Strikers have featured in ten league matches so far, winning two and losing eight games. Strikers’ are coming after losing their last game to Melbourne Stars by five wickets. Brisbane Heat are also struggling in the league. They have 15 points to their name with three victories and seven losses.

>Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>HEA vs STR Telecast

HEA vs STR match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HEA vs STR Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HEA vs STR Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 01:45 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

>HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Matthew Short

>Vice-Captain: Tom Cooper

>Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielson, Lachlan Pfeffer

>Batters: Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Fakhar Zaman, Tom Cooper

>Allrounders: Jake Lehmann, Matthew Short

>Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, David Grant

>HEA vs STR Probable XIs

>Brisbane Heat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ronan McDonald, Fakhar Zaman, Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper (c), Lachlan Pfeffer(w), David Grant, Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge

>Adelaide Strikers: Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (c)

