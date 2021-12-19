>HEA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder: In the 14th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Brisbane Heat will square off against Sydney Thunder. The Gabba in Brisbane will host the game between the two sides at 2:10 PM IST on December 19, Sunday.

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have experienced similar outings in the BBL 2021-22 so far. Both the teams have won just one match so far while losing as many as two games. Brisbane and Sydney kickstarted their campaign in the tournament by clashing against each other.

The outing saw Thunder securing their first and last victory of the tournament so far by seven wickets. Since then, Thunder have lost their next two games against Melbourne Stars by four runs and six wickets, respectively.

Advertisement

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, recorded another loss against Perth Scorchers in their second match by six runs. The team finally gave an all-round performance in their recent outing against Brisbane Heat to win by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

>HEA vs THU Telecast

HEA vs THU match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HEA vs THU Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HEA vs THU Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 02:10 PM IST on December 19, Sunday.

>HEA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Chris Lynn

>Vice-Captain: Alex Ross

>Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Sam Billings

>Batters: Alex Ross, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper

>Allrounders: Ben Cutting, Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Sams

>Bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Matt Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman

>HEA vs THU Probable XIs

>Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth

>Sydney Thunder: Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here