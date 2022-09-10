Head Coach Graham Ford Hopes to Make Local Fans Proud

Pretoria Capitals, earlier this week, named South African Graham Ford as the team’s Head Coach, ahead of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League slated to be held in January-February next year.

Speaking on occasion, the Head Coach said, “I want to start off by thanking the owners and management for the amazing opportunity. It’s so exciting to be involved in such a big cricketing event, and it’s even better as it’s happening in my home country. I know how passionate the people in Pretoria are about sports. There’s been many a cricketing superstar who has grown up and developed their skill in the Pretoria region."

Ford, who has previously coached Sri Lanka and Ireland’s national cricket teams, will be joined by former Proteas players - legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis, and batter Dale Benkenstein, as Assistant Coaches.

“Me as management and the support staff have a pretty hectic time ahead of us with the auction just around the corner," Ford said. “The intention is to assemble a squad that will make the fans of Pretoria really proud and happy. The tournament itself will be a great adventure and a lot of spectacular action and hopefully, our lads can do something special. Hopefully, by the end, we’ve all got big smiles on our faces."

Pretoria Capitals have already signed South African international Anrich Nortje and the uncapped Migael Pretorius to their roster. The remainder of the squad will be filled out at the player auction that will be held in Cape Town on September 19th.

