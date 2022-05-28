SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Supernovas vs Velocity Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Women's T20 Challenge 2022 finale SUP vs VEL match, May 28, MCA Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match between Supernovas and Velocity:

The final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will be conducted between Supernovas and Velocity on May 28, Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The two teams enjoyed similar outings during the league stage as they won and lost one game each.

Supernovas finished at the top of the table due to a better net run rate as compared to Velocity. Supernovas made a brilliant start to the competition as they won their first game against Trailblazers by 49 runs. It was a good batting performance by Harmanpreet Kaur’s side as they accumulated 163 runs in their 20 overs.

However, the team failed to continue the momentum and ended up losing its last game to Velocity by seven wickets. Supernovas bowlers failed to defend 150 runs as Velocity’s Laura Wolvaardt and Shafali Verma scored 51 runs each.

After winning their first game, Velocity lost their second game to Trailblazers by 16 runs. Velocity bowlers looked out of rhythm as they conceded 190 runs in 20 overs. They finished second in the standings.

Ahead of the finale match between Supernovas and Velocity, here is everything you need to know:

SUP vs VEL Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity fixture in India.

SUP vs VEL Live Streaming

The match between Supernovas and Velocity is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SUP vs VEL Match Details

The SUP vs VEL match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, May 28, at 07:30 PM IST.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Kiran Navgire

Suggested Playing XI for SUP vs VEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Kiran Navgire, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Bahadur, Alana King

SUP vs VEL Probable XIs:

Supernovas: Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia, Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sune Luus, Meghana Singh, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone

Velocity: Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma, Nattakan Chantam, Laura Wolvaardt, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

