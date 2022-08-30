Heartbreaking Video of Naseem Shah Crying After Cramping up During IND vs PAK Asia Cup Fixtures Surfaces

Naseem Shah, on T20I debut for Pakistan for his team’s high-octane clash against India in Asia Cup 2022, was impressive during his first spell taking the wicket of KL Rahul in only his second ball of T20Is, but the young pace sensation’s day did not end on the happy note that it had started.

Shah was drafted into the playing XI in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi got cramps under the hot and humid conditions of Dubai to complete his quota of overs as India edged ahead in the business end of the match. In constant pain, Shah had to be treated after practically every ball during the final over – the 17th of the match.

Now, a video has surfaced as Shah, after barely able to complete his over, is seen walking back to the pavilion, crying even as his teammate and Pakistan support staff are seen trying to console him.

While defending 147, Shah got Pakistan off to a brilliant start as he took out Rahul’s wicket on the second ball itself. Later, he returned to send back in-form Suryakumar Yadav for 18, beating him for pace and uprooting his off-stump.

However, the biggest highlight from Shah’s bowling spell was his courage of completing the over despite suffering from severe cramps. Shah won the hearts of all cricket fans for his determination on the field.

While completing his last over, the 18th of India’s innings, Shah was seen in pain as he was not even able to run in properly. But, despite the cramps and the pain, he completed his spell.

Although in his last over, Ravindra Jadeja smashed his balls for a four and a six but Twitteratis applauded the youngster’s reslience.

