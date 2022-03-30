'He'd go for 15-20 Crore': Shoaib Akhtar Names Pakistan Player Who Can Fetch Big Money in IPL

The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 also featured some big-ticket players from Pakistan. However, due to the diplomatic conditions between the two nations, they couldn’t feature for a longer run. Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes if Pakistan players are allowed back in the IPL, then current captain Babar Azam could be among the highest paid players in the auction.

During a chat session with Sportskeeda on YouTube, Akhtar was asked which Pakistan player would attract the highest bid if they are allowed to participate in the Indian T20 league. “I think me even if I am on wheelchairs," he gave a cheeky reply.

However, he went to say Babar would easily fetch a bid of around INR 15-20 crore if he features in the IPL auctions.

“In the auction, Babar would go for 15-20 crore. It would be great to see Babar Azam and Virat Kohli playing together in the IPL. How nice it would be if they open the innings in the IPL one day," Akhtar said.

The most-expensive player from Pakistan was former skipper Shahid Afridi who played Deccan Chargers. While Akhtar had represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Younis Khan, Mohammad Asif were among the other players who featured in IPL 2008.

