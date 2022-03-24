'He'd Need to Work on His Mindset': Saba Karim Picks RR Youngster Who Needs to be Sure About his 'Scoring Shots'

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal is set to fire for his new franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, starting from Saturday. After scoring hundreds of runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in past 2 years, the 21-year-old will be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals.

Padikkal has smashed more than 800 runs in the past 2 seasons of the IPL. In 2020, he burst into the scene with a dynamic performance with the bat in hand, scoring 473 runs, and turned out be the find of the season. He followed it up with a tally of 411 in 2021, including a century. Riding on his IPL exploits, he got a couple of opportunities to play for India but there he couldn’t showcase his class properly. In 2 T20Is, he could only muster 38 runs.

Since the new IPL season is at the doorstep, Padikkal will look to work on his batting and try to improve from the mistakes made in the past. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim feels that the opposition bowlers will find his weak areas and that is something he needs to work on.

“Devdutt Padikkal will need to work very hard. This is because after having one good season, the video analysts and data analysts help the bowlers to work you out and exploit your weakness. So, I think Padikkal would need to work on his mindset and understand what are his scoring shots. So, I hope that such players who have performed well in IPL before are able to show that consistency," Karim said YouTube podcast ‘Khelneeti’.

The Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign in the IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 in Pune. It’s the second season when the team will take the field under the leadership of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

