'He'll Add to India's Rich Pool of Pacers': Saba Karim Pleased with Management Being Persistent with Youngster

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim was pleased to see how the Indian team management is persisting with Prasidh Krishna across formats. Though the right arm-quick didn’t have good outings in previous tours of England and the West Indies, the Indian think tank showed faith in him by giving him another opportunity in the ongoing ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Krishna managed to pick just two wickets in the ODI series against England and only one in the Caribbean. However, he was backed for the Zimbabwe tour where bettered his bowling figures. In the first two matches, Krishna returned with figures of 3/50 and 1/28 before being rested for the final ODI on Monday.

Speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports Over the Top’, Karim said the youngsters being given more chances is the new hallmark of Team India.

“Yes (on the decision to persist with Krishna), and you know what, against West Indies in the ODI, if I remember correctly, he didn’t have a very good outing. It’s good to see that the Indian team management is persistent with Prasidh Krishna and that’s been the hallmark of this new set-up," said Karim.

The former selector further highlighted that sticking with players like Krishna, who can be beneficial for the Indian team in future, has been a constant feature of the new Indian team management.

“Once they trust a player, they want to give him enough chances and that helps a player not to be so afraid of any failures and that is what we saw in the last outing of Prasidh Krishna. He did well, he was able to change his length. That wicket that he took of a Yorker against a well-settled bat. That was quite good to see," Karim said.

“There’s still so much to learn for him. His track record outside India hasn’t been really good because he’s more of hitting the hard length kind of a bowler and abroad, you need to change your length so that you’re able to pick wickets as well as be economical.

“But I think these are great signs for Prasidh Krishna as the more he plays I’m sure he’ll improve, and he’ll add to the rich pool of Indian pace bowlers that we see right now," he added.

