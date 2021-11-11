‘He’ll Soon Retire From T20Is, But Will Continue in IPL’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Makes Strong Statement on Virat Kohli

There’s has been a big shuffle in the Indian dressing room following the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021. The set-up marches into a new era with Rahul Dravid as the next head coach and Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli and the new T20I captain.

The all-new captain-coach combo will begin their journey with the upcoming home series against New Zealand, that comprises three T20Is and two Test matches. Kohli has been rested for the entire white-ball series and the first Test.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has claimed that there is something wrong in the Indian team that resulted in the relinquishment of Kohli’s T20 leadership. The 33-year-old had already announced that he will step down from the post after the T20 World Cup, but the former Pakistan cricketer believes there is something else going on behind the curtain.

“When a successful captain says he wants to leave the captaincy, it means all is not well in the dressing room. I see two groups existing in the Indian dressing room right now… the Mumbai and Delhi groups," Mushtaq said on the Geo News channel.

The former spinner, who represented Pakistan in 52 Tests and 144 ODIs, further made a strong statement, saying that Kohli will soon ‘retire’ from T20Is but will continue featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I think Kohli will soon retire from playing T20 internationals for his country although he will continue in the Indian Premier League. I think he has had his fill of this format.

“I think India flopped in the World Cup because of the IPL. I think their players after remaining for so long in a bio-secure bubble before the World Cup were jaded and tired," added Mushtaq.

Prior to Mushtaq, several former cricketers held IPL responsible for India’s failed campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue were considered as the favourites at the beginning of the tournament after they defeated Australia and England in the warm-up games.

But they had a horrendous start to their campaign in the Super 12 in which they back-to-back losses – to Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 8 wickets).

