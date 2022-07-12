'He'll Struggle To Keep His Place If...' Ex-Cricketer On India Opener

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh said it’s time KL Rahul “pulls up his socks" and ‘bats the way he did in 2016-17’, adding that the waiting game he plays in the IPL will not help him cement his place in the squad.

“Hooda and SKY with their intent have shown how T20 batting is done. It’s time KL Rahul too pulls up his socks and bats the way he used to in 2016/17. If he continues to play the waiting game like he does in the IPL, he’ll struggle to keep his place," Ganesh tweeted.

One of the biggest highlights of India’s performance in the recently concluded T20I series against England was the aggressive approach it took with the bat, right from ball one. As skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned at the end of the series - this approach is what India is looking to continue ahead of the T20 World Cup. The contributions by Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav are some of the prime examples of what India was looking to do.

KL Rahul’s rate of scoring first came under scrutiny during his captaincy stint at the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab IPL franchise where he scored runs at almost run-a-ball at modest strike rates in order to play out the entire twenty overs. In the past three IPLs, he has scored over 600 runs but his strike rate could not go past 140.00 in any of the editions, NDTV reported.

Talking about low strike rate then, the Karnataka batter had termed it “over-rated". “Strike rates are very, very overrated," Rahul had said during IPL 2020. “For me, it’s only about how I can win games for my team. And if on a certain day I think a strike-rate of 120 can win the game for my team, I will do that. This is how I bat and I would like to take responsibility as a leader. We all make mistakes, I’m not saying I have not made a few mistakes but you learn each day as a leader, as a batter."

Rahul underwent successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany recently and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months. Rahul, who was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa, has had a string of lower abdominal-related fitness problems, including groin strains and hamstring injuries.

