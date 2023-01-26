'Hello Ranchi'-Team India, Led by Hardik Pandya, Arrives in Ranchi for T20 Series Opener

The Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya arrived in Ranchi for the series opener against New Zealand. The hometown of MS Dhoni will be playing host to both teams as they kick off the three-match T20 series on January 27. Both the teams reached the eastern city almost 48 hours prior as they look to shift gears for the shortest format of the game.

Unlike ODIs, this is a new team made up of the T20 specialists in Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tripathi, and Deepak Hooda. The video which was shared by the BCCI, shows the players deboarding the team bus at the Ranchi hotel. Pandya was the first person in while Rahul Dravid followed him even as some of the tribals performed a local dance. WATCH the video.

Earlier India beat New Zealand in the third and final ODI match in Indore which means they had completed a 3-0 series sweep. This meant India rose to become the new numero uno in the latest ODI Rankings.

Hardik Pandya enjoying bowling with new-ball, satisfied with his swing

After India’s thumping 90-run win in the third and final ODI against New Zealand, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he is enjoying bowling with the new ball and is also satisfied with the swing of his deliveries.

In absence of Siraj and Shami, Hardik opened the bowling for India and got immediate success as he removed Finn Allen for 0 in the very first over of the New Zealand innings. He didn’t get another wicket (1-37) but impressed with his lengths and lines, especially with the new ball, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Prior to the ODIs against the Black Caps, the all-rounder had also bowled with the new ball during the Sri Lanka T20Is and had impressed everyone with his swing.

“I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball, it was a very good day for me. But getting satisfaction, when I can swing the ball both ways which I have recently started, it is actually helping me with my inswing," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

The all-arounder also elaborated on the change in his bowling and his workload management after his injury.

“When I came back, I had to work on my alignment, it has allowed me to get the ball swinging and now I am able to use the seam. Earlier, my action would mean the ball would go down the leg and I couldn’t use the seam. Now I am much straighter and can swing it away too," he said.

“I am feeling wonderful, it was planned (on his workload management)," he added.

