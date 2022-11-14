India’s Suryakumar Yadav has endured a meteoric rise in world cricket. The swashbuckling batter has risen to the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen and was also included in the Most Valuable Team of the T20 World Cup. Surya will now be vying to do well in the upcoming India tour of New Zealand. Ahead of his tour, Suryakumar had a funny moment with Australia Women’s cricketer Amanda-Jade Wellington on Twitter.

After a shocking semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup, team India is gearing up for the T20I series against the Black Caps, which begins on November 18. Suryakumar reached Wellington on Sunday and shared an update on Twitter. “Hello Wellington," Suryakumar wrote in his Tweet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | T20 WC 2022: England Take Home USD 1.6 Mn; Pakistan, India and New Zealand Also Awarded Huge Sums

Meanwhile, the Australian cricketer Wellington seized the opportunity to elicit a cheeky response to Surya’s post. “Hello, Yadav," she wrote.

Suryakumar looked in fine fettle in the World Cup and finished as the tournament’s third-highest run scorer with 239 runs. He smashed three half-centuries against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. His performances propelled team India to the semi-finals but failed to make it to the finals against champions England. He will be looking to continue his purple patch against New Zealand in the upcoming series.

Suryakumar made it into the most valuable team of the ICC T20 World Cup along with India’s talisman Virat Kohli, who finished as the tournament’s highest run scorer. Kohli slotted into the number three position in the line-up while Suryakumar was given the fourth spot in the batting order. Four players from champions England were named in the team while runners-up Pakistan had two players on the roster. India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also made it into the team as the 12th man.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Aisi Cheezein Nahi Honi Chahiye Jisse Nafrat Faile’: Afridi Schools Shami Over ‘Karma’ Tweet for Akhtar

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Wellington is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. The leg-spinner has bagged 17 wickets in 10 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.59. As things stand, she is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league and also notched up a five-wicket haul. Wellington was also a vital cog of the Australian team led by skipper Meg Lanning that clinched the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here