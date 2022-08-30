'Her Passion For Cricket is Unmatched': Harmanpreet Kaur Praises Veteran Jhulan Goswami

India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur says that veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is someone who has inspired a lot of women cricketers in the country. Goswami, a giant of Indian cricket, is expected to play her farewell ODI game during the England tour starting next month.

The tour’s third and final ODI to be played at the Lord’s will reportedly be Goswami’s final of international career.

During a pre-tour media interaction, Harmanpreet said Goswami, who is in the 21st year of her international career, continues to train with the same passion when she first made her entry into the Indian team.

“Her approach towards the game, nobody can beat that," Harmanrpeet told reporters on Tuesday when asked what aspect of Goswami’s career impressed her most.

“I have learned a lot (from her). Nobody can take her place. Even today, she continues to put in the same effort. You don’t see many bowlers do that today," she said.

Goswami has played 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20Is, taking a combined 352 wickets so far. Due to a side strain, she missed India’s final ODI World Cup group game (vs South Africa) and then didn’t make the cut for the Sri Lanka tour as well.

However, the 39-year-old made her return after a clearance from the National Cricket Academy and was included in the team’s 17-member ODI squad for the England tour.

“Her (Goswami) passion for cricket is unmatched. She’s a great example for all of us. A lot of cricketers began playing after being inspired her. What she brings to the team, I haven’t seen (anyone do that). I was lucky to have a senior like her to learn from," Harmanpreet said.

She provides balance and adds a lot of support (to the time). This (her farewell series) will be very special for us. When I debuted, she was the captain and it’s a great opportunity for me that when she’s playing her final series, I will be leading. We are trying to make sure her every moment is special. The last game will be special for us too," Harmanpreet added.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs during the England tour that starts from September 10.

