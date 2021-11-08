Here is Team India’s Upcoming Schedule After Premature Exit From T20 World Cup 2021

Team India is all set to play its last Super 12 league game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia on November 8. The dead rubber fixture will be Virat Kohli’s final match as T20I captain and the result will have no bearing for both sides as the four semi-finalists have already been ascertained after New Zealand’s eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan. India’s qualification hopes at the World Cup were reliant on the Afghanistan vs New Zealand encounter, where a loss for the former meant end of the road for the Men in Blue.

The Black Caps joined three other teams as semi-finalists for this edition and the final four were decided after a tough Super 12 stage where the top two teams from each group made it through. While Australia and England qualified from Group 1, Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Co will leave from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the next couple of days and their cricketing schedule kicks-off with a home series against New Zealand. The team will play six Tests, nine ODIs and 21 T20Is across six series – four at home and two away, scheduled between November 2021 to July 2022.

The team will host New Zealand, followed by the West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa, while the away series are against South Africa and England. All Tests will be a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODIs will be a part of the ICC ODI Super League. Apart from the tours, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also scheduled in the April-May period.

>Here is the full schedule of Team India in 2021 and 2022:

>India vs New Zealand Schedule 2021

1st T20I – November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata

1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test – December 3-7, Mumbai

>South Africa vs India 2021-22 Schedule

1st Test – December 17-21, Johannesburg

2nd Test – December 26-30, Centurion

3rd Test – January 3-7, Cape Town

1st ODI – January 11, Paarl

2nd ODI – January 14, Cape Town

3rd ODI – January 16, Cape Town

1st T20I – January 19, Cape Town

2nd T20I – January 21, Cape Town

3rd T20I – January 23, Cape Town

4th T20I – January 26, Paarl

>India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule

1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum

>India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule

1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I – March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow

>IPL 2022

April-May 2022 (Tentative)

>India vs South Africa 2022 schedule

1st T20I – June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I – June 19, Delhi

>England vs India 2022 Schedule

Rescheduled fifth Test – July 1-5, Birmingham

1st T20I – July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI – July 12, London

2nd ODI – July 14, London

3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester

