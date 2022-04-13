Here's How MS Dhoni Reacts After Mukesh Choudhary Drops 3 Catches against RCB - WATCH

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday registered their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After four losses on the trot, Ravindra Jadeja & Co defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs to open their account of victories this season. It was a great night for CSK but probably wasn’t for their young speedster Mukesh Choudhary.

The left-arm pacer has been doing a decent job for the team so far but Tuesday’s clash against RCB turned out to be a bad day for him. He did scalp a wicket in his 4-over spell but to everyone’s surprise, he dropped three catches in the game.

Mukesh dropped the first catch in the 8th over. He failed to pick up Suyash Prabhudessai’s flat-batted sweep shot as he could reach the ball and it went for a boundary. The latter got another life in the 12th over when he mishit Dwayne Bravo’s slower delivery. Mukesh who was fielding at the deep mid-wicket, dropped a dolly this time.

Things worsened when the Maharashtra bowler put down the catch of Dinesh Karthik at point. A delivery later, Maheesh Teekshana knocked Shahbaz Ahmed over and while the other CSK players were celebrating the wicket, former skipper MS Dhoni went closer to Mukesh, put his hands on the latter’s shoulder and had a word.

Here’s the video:

Dhoni’s humble gesture took the internet by storm. People took to social media to share the video and heap massive praise on the legendary wicketkeeper for dealing with the under-pressure young cricketer elegantly. Here are some of the reactions.

Chasing a huge 217-run total, RCB were off to a poor start as they lost three key wickets inside the powerplay. Skipper Faf du Plessis (8) fell prey to Teekshana in the 3rd over while Choudhary undone Virat Kohli (1) in the fifth.

Glenn Maxwell tried to put the pressure back on CSK with a couple of big hits. He looked as if he was connecting his shots but he too had to walk after he was castled by the arm ball from Ravindra Jadeja.

Shahbaz also played a fine hand of 41 while the in-form Dinesh Karthik took over with an attacking 14-ball 34. Karthik targeted Mukesh Choudhary in the 17th over with two sixes and a four in a 23-run over, but he lacked support at the other end. Eventually, Karthik, who got out in the 18th over, had too much to do as RCB could manage 193/9 on the board in the stipulated 20 overs.

