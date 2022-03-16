Here's what Virat Kohli's childhood coach thinks can help him to get back in form

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that the right-hander needs to go back to his basics to get his game back to form. Virat, who once scored centuries like a machine, has been struggling to score a ton for over two years now. Fans were expecting Virat to finally get to his 71st century in the home series against Sri Lanka. However, the wait was pushed after the 33-year-old could only get the highest score of 45 in the series.

Speaking in a YouTube video shared by Khelneeti, Sharma advised Kohli to come back to the academy and work on his basics. “Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy," Sharma said while adding that he is soon going to talk to Virat about this.

He stated that the kind of confidence Virat gets by batting in the academy was needed right now.

Virat was dismissed LBW in both the innings of the Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka. While many felt that the right-hander was unlucky as the balls kept too low, Sharma reckoned that he was batting too cautiously. He added that Virat has been batting well and he needed to get his aggressive and free approach back.

“If he starts to bat a bit more freely like he has his entire career then soon he will be back to his best, “ Sharma said while adding that the right-hander needs to take more chances like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on such wickets.

While Iyer scored an impressive 92 and 67 in the Bengaluru Test, Pant in his trademark style, scored quickfire 39 (26) and 50 (31) in the first and second innings of the match.

Meanwhile, Virat will now be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The high profile tournament is slated to begin on March 26 with RCB playing its first match on March 30 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

