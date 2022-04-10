'Here’s What we Found': RCB Point Out MCC Law After Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal Against MI in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of a dubious umpiring decision that saw him being adjudged leg before wicket in an IPL 2022 contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night. Kohli was batting on 48 and as a result of that controversial call, missed out on a half-century and he displayed his disappointment by smashing his bat onto the ground while heading back to RCB dug-out at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

In the chase of 152, RCB were moving along nicely and were just seven runs away from the victory when MI introduced Dewald Brevis into the attack and with his very first delivery, he trapped Kohli lbw but the batter reviewed the on-field decision. Replays suggested that the ball may have struck the bat and pad at the same time but the TV umpire deemed that there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision and hence, the on-field decision was upheld.

The decision led to a red-hot debate on social media with furious fans calling for BCCI to ‘educate’ their umpires. Why? Because as per MCC Laws of Cricket, when the ball appears to have hit the bat and pad simultaneously, it will considered to have touched the bat first and hence eliminating the chance of lbw.

As per MCC Laws of Cricket 36.2.2, “If the ball makes contact with the striker’s person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat."

The official Twitter handle of RCB shared the rule on Sunday afternoon, adding fuel to the already raging debate.

“We were just reading through the MCC Laws of Cricket for LBW decisions, and here’s what we found," the tweet read.

“Unfortunate that Virat Kohli had to walk back disappointed after a brilliant knock," it added.

However, the dismissal didn’t have any impact on the final result though as RCB defeated MI by seven wickets.

