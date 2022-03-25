Here's Where Your Favourite IPL Teams Will be Staying This Season

With just a few days left for the kickstart of Indian Premier League 15 (IPL 15), all the 10 teams have already camped in Mumbai for the preparation of the big stake tournament. Two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, will also be marking their debut with this season of IPL. The tournament will return to India after being played in UAE for the past two seasons due to the pandemic. All the matches of IPL 15 will be played only in Mumbai and Pune to avoid the hassle of travel amidst the threat of the COVID-19 virus. The teams will be staying at separate hotels in Mumbai and an Indie Sports report has accessed the list of these ultra-luxurious hotels

Mumbai Indians

The franchise has booked the entire Trident Bandra Kurla Complex for the players and support staff. The hotel is located in the heart of the financial and commercial district of North Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

For the 2022 season of IPL, the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) will be staying at the Taj Lands End hotel located in Bandra. The hotel has a breathtaking view overlooking the magnificent Bandra Worli Sea Link and the skyline of the city.

Chennai Super Kings

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be staying at the Trident hotel at Nariman Point. The hotel offers the view of Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive which is fondly often referred as the Queen’s Necklace.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Rider will be staying at the ITC Grand Central for IPL 2022. The Victorian architecture inspired properly is located in Parel.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals players and support staff will be staying at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel which is located opposite the Gateway of India, overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel which is located in the Santacruz area will be the camp for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The orange army SRH will be staying at the ITC Maratha in Andheri (E). The hotel is located close to Mumbai’s international and domestic airports.

Gujarat Titans

One of the latest entrants to the IPL, Gujarat Titans will stay at the JW Marriot in Mumbai. For their Pune games, the team will be staying at the Conrad Hotel.

Lucknow Super Giants

K L Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants will be staying at the Taj Vivanta hotel in Mumbai’s Colaba area.

Punjab Kings

The Renaissance Hotel in the Powai area of Mumbai will be Punjab Kings’ stay in the current season of IPL

