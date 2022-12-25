'He's 5 Hundreds & Today he Showed How he got Them': Gavaskar Impressed With Ashwin's Match-winning Knock

A dramatic 3-wicket win against Bangladesh on Sunday has taken India closer to the final of the World Test Championship. Under KL Rahul’s captaincy, the team ends the tour with a 2-0 triumph in the Test series. However, all wasn’t well for the visitors when the play resumed on day four.

The Bangladesh spinners left no stone unturned in mauling the Indian batter until Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin joined forces. The touring party lost 3 wickets in the first hour of the day and needed 71 runs more to win the game, with three wickets in hand. The local crowd had already begun celebrating a far-sighted win but Iyer and Ashwin dashed their hopes with an unbeaten stand.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped massive praise on the duo. Speaking with Sony Sports Network after India’s victory, he said Iyer and Ashwin held their nerves and utilised the scoring opportunities.

“They both look utterly calm there. The tension must have been unbelievable out there. But somebody like Ashwin; he has been a fantastic cricketer. People only talk about his bowling but he has got five hundreds and he showed how he got those. Terrific innings from him and a great partnership with Shreyas Iyer," said Gavaskar.

“They took their scoring opportunities. They were not afraid of playing their shots, with Iyer in particular. That lofted shot over extra cover was brilliantly executed, forcing the bowler to bowl a little bit short," he added.

Once the Iyer-Ashwin duo settled down, the spin attack of Bangladesh was no more effective. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan decided to deploy a pacer in Khaled Ahmed but that move didn’t pay. Instead, the right-arm quick conceded 2 boundaries in his first over which certainly took the pressure off India.

Speaking about Shakib’s decision, Gavaskar said, “I’m not sure if it was a great move to bring in a fast bowler because any deflection off the pads can go for leg-bye, boundaries, etc. With a few runs to defend, maybe if a fast bowler had to be brought on, it should be before India reached a hundred. Suddenly two boundaries were hit and the target was lessened which mounted the pressure on Bangladesh."

