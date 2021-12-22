'He’s a Legend and He Was my Idol'-Abhishek Sharma Forever Grateful to Childhood Hero

As the whole nation plunged into lockdown back in April 2020, Abhishek Sharma was working hard on his skills alongside none other than Yuvraj Singh. While there was a long gap in training for the Indian cricketers due to the Covid-19, former star batsman made sure that the players don’t suffer due to it. He helped them regain their fitness by making them train at his personal gym, which helped them get ready for IPL 2020. Sharma was accompanied by the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh.

“It totally changed my batting and the way I think of myself because those practice sessions or rather those 3-4 months are my best memories till now and it totally changed me. I became more confident after that because we really worked on the skills and whatever I was lacking in and obviously he’s a legend and he was my idol when I started playing cricket."

“So, it helped me a lot. He helped me in (enhancing) my strength and cricketing skills which I think changed me totally," Abhishek told ‘Crictracker’ in an exclusive.

The journey has been long for the 21-year-old which was full of ups and downs. He still remembers what then India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid told him as he was training hard to lift the Youth Asia Cup in 2016. He eventually succeeded in leading the team to glory. “When I was leading the (Under-19) team under him (>Rahul Dravid), he always use to tell me that, ‘you should always play your natural game. You don’t have any flaws in your batting style or bowling style. You just have to back yourself and be confident to become the best.’ So, I still remember those words and it still motivates him whenever I am not doing well."

Sharma would eventually win the ICC Under 19 World Cup as well after which he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 55 Lakh.

