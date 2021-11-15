‘He’s a Match-winner in Every Format’: After Getting Maiden Call-Up, India Youngsters Wishes To Perform Like Ben Stokes

Venkatesh Iyer got his well-deserved maiden international call up for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The 26-year-old proved his credentials in the IPL 2021 both with the bat and ball. Notably, this was his debut IPL season, but the confidence with which Iyer batted alongside opener Shubman Gill for Kolkata Knight Riders, everyone in the cricket fraternity began talking about him. The MP-born cricketer, however, has big ambitions and wants to contribute in all formats just like Ben Stokes has been doing for England.

Calling Stokes his “inspiration", Iyer recently told a YouTube channel about his liking for the English all-rounder who played a crucial role in England’s World Cup win in 2019. Iyer termed Stokes a “big asset" for England since he contributes equally through batting, bowling and fielding across the formats.

“What Ben Stokes does for England or any other team he plays for, that is quite inspiring. He is a match-winner in every format. He contributes in all three departments equally and he’s such a big asset for the team,"Iyer told Sports Yaari.

“Watching him play I feel like this is something that I really want to become. Contribute in every format and in every position, take wickets with the ball, and become a safe slip fielder like Stokes. Which team wouldn’t want a player like Stokes. I am inspired by Ben Stokes," he added.

Iyer has shown he has the potential to become a fast-bowling all-rounder which India needs currently since Hardik Pandya’s role in the national squad is becoming increasingly unclear due to his form and injury.

Opening for KKR, Iyer notched 370 runs in just 10 games he played during the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. His batting average of 41.11 and strike rate of 128.47 definitely speak volumes about the player. The 26-year-old also clinched crucial wickets for KKR in the league, as the team eventually reached the finals, but lost to Chennai Super Kings.

The three-match T20I series against New Zealand is a big opportunity for Iyer to build his place in the Indian team. The homer series will start from November 17, and the games will be played in Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata. Rohit Sharma has taken over the mantle of captaincy from Virat Kohli in the shortest format.

