'He's a Very Good Athlete, But...': Ex-ENG Pacer Explains How Hardik Pandya Can Turn into a 'Top Player'

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is going through one of the finest phases of his career. After recovering from an acute back injury, he has been on a roll this year. He made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2022, leading his team Gujarat Titans to a maiden title victory, that too, in the debut season. Since then, there was no looking back for Pandya as he cemented his place back in the Indian team as a match-winner. At the recently-concluded Asia Cup too, the 27-year-old showed how crucial he is to the Indian team when he fashioned a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the tournament opener.

Former England fast bowler Tim Bresnan has heaped massive praise on Pandya, stating that a quality all-rounder comes as a two ‘cricketer in one’.

“Definitely, a pace bowling all-rounder is quite crucial, it balances your team, it gives you two cricketers in one," Bresnan, who is representing LNJ Bhilwara Kings in the second edition of Legends League Cricket here, told PTI in an interaction.

Pandya has battled injury in the past and the team think-tank is mindful of his workload management, giving him rest for the upcoming T20I series in South Africa. Bresnan remarked that it was because of the demanding nature of his position.

“It’s a tough position to play because you are always involved in the game, so it’s quite demanding physically. Fast bowling all-rounders are worth the weight in gold. Hardik is really good on the field as well, he’s a very good athlete. He’s got to mature a bit more, then he is going to be a top, top player," Bresnan added.

Bresnan has not followed the Asia Cup and India’s early exit but picked the Rohit Sharma-led side as one of the semifinal contenders alongside Australia, New Zealand, and England for the T20 world Cup.

“You can’t discount India ever… But I think England, Australia and New Zealand probably are the three favourites. But India and Pakistan have the same chance and Sri Lanka have done really well in the Asia Cup, so you never know, whoever brings on the day," Bresnan said.

(With PTI Inputs)

