'He's an Innings Builder And Also a Finisher': Sunil Gavaskar Praises India 'Newcomer'

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with how Suryakumar Yadav has taken responsibility and put on different sides to his game during the recent T20I series against West Indies. Surya was India’s top run-getter of the series with 107 runs made at a strike-rate of 194.54.

Gavaskar reckons Surya has the twin ability to both hold an innings together and provide the finishing touch as well. “He can play at No.3 and help build an innings," Gavaskar said on Star Sports. “Like what we saw in the first game and today the way he can finish it, he is an innings builder and also a finisher. What a great combination."

With the T20 World Cup set to be played later this year in Australia, the Indian team is working out on the best combination for the tournament which they haven’t won since 2007 and from which they exited in the group stage itself last year.

Gavaskar thinks Surya has made a strong claim for a place for the T20 World Cup as has another newcomer Venkatesh Iyer whom the team is looking to fill into the role of a seam bowling allrounder.

“I think he is pretty much making a case for inclusion," Gavaskar said. “In the first match, he and Venkatesh combined to take India home just when things were looking a bit difficult. Today as well. To bat like that when 4 wickets already fell that truly shows the sign that the team is making the right progress. Perfection is impossible."

“But to have guys who can raise their hand and step up when things are not going their way…don’t forget, he is still a newcomer. So it is not like he is playing international cricket for a long time. Venkatesh too came in only a couple of months back," he added.

