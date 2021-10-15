He's Back! Ben Stokes Returns to Training after 'Indefinite' Break from Cricket, Posts Video

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes resumed training on Thursday for the first time since taking an indefinite break from cricket for his mental health. Stokes has not been playing since July earlier this year as he took an indefinite break from cricket to prioritise his mental health. He was also getting back to fitness after a finger injury that he had sustained during IPL 2021 in April.

Stokes took to Instagram to share a short video where he can be seen batting in an indoor net.

“It’s casual clothes training on a Thursday… Generally my first ball back and this is what happened. Then a bit of making sure I don’t break my toe. Then eventually hit a nice one. Great to be back hitting balls," he captioned the post.

England’s head coach Chris Silverwood had recently said that Stokes can return for the Ashes.

“I’m gonna go back to my old answer. I’m seriously not going to put any pressure on Ben whatsoever. Ben will come back when he is ready, he’ll give me a call. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to make plans when necessary. But first and foremost, my first intent is to make sure he’s okay from a well-being point of view when he is back to perform," Silverwood had said in a press conference.

Stokes last played for England during the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in July.

