Home » Cricket Home » News » 'He's Banging Constantly On the Door'-Dinesh Karthik On Youngster Who Won't Play Because of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill

'He's Banging Constantly On the Door'-Dinesh Karthik On Youngster Who Won't Play Because of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill

Easwaran is an enigma among youngsters. While people of his age bracket are crazy for an IPL contract, he is not even keen on listing himself in IPL auctions.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:34 IST

Chattogram

Dinesh Karthik had few words of encouragement for Easwaran.
Dinesh Karthik had few words of encouragement for Easwaran.

Rohit Sharma’s loss could have been Abhimanyu Easwaran’s gain. But it was not to be! The young Bengal opener was drafted into the India Test side for the two match Test series against Bangladesh as India skipper hurt his finger. But chances are that he might not get a game in presence of players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, feels Dinesh Karthik.

Also Read: Despite Pakistan’s Loss Against England, Loss Against Bangladesh Will be Curtains for India In WTC 2023

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said Easwaran has been around in domestic circuit for long, but wouldn’t get a chance in presence of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has been around the circuit for some time now, has done really well and now deservingly gets his opportunity. He might not play in the XI because of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill… for sure they will open. "

RELATED NEWS

“I can promise you he’s another guy who has been constantly banging at the door. He has been a very good servant for Bengal in the four or five seasons. His dad is someone who has a fantastic ground in Dehradun, have fond memories of going there. That kid is somebody who has worked so hard, I’ve seen him, I’ve played with him, practice with him. I have seen how hard he works," Karthik said on Cricbuzz ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram starting Wednesday.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction

Easwaran is an enigma among youngsters. While people of his age bracket are crazy for an IPL contract, he is not even keen on listing himself in IPL auctions. Instead, he wants to grind in the dust of Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. He literally forced selectors to have a look thanks to his prolific run in domestic cricket. In-fact, the selector took note of his captaincy skills against Bangladesh A where he scored  299 runs in two matches to emerge as the top run-getter and was naturally considered ahead of the more experienced Mayank Agarwal as Rohit’s replacement.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

“Credit to the selectors for giving a lot of time to these performances that happen in domestic cricket because sometimes it can go unnoticed, it’s good to see them getting noticed," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: December 13, 2022, 12:21 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 12:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Looks Smouldering In Lilac Bralette And Skirt With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan Set Internet On Fire With Their Sensuous Moves In 'Besharam Rang', Check Out The Hot Stills