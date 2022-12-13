'He's Banging Constantly On the Door'-Dinesh Karthik On Youngster Who Won't Play Because of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma’s loss could have been Abhimanyu Easwaran’s gain. But it was not to be! The young Bengal opener was drafted into the India Test side for the two match Test series against Bangladesh as India skipper hurt his finger. But chances are that he might not get a game in presence of players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, feels Dinesh Karthik.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said Easwaran has been around in domestic circuit for long, but wouldn’t get a chance in presence of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has been around the circuit for some time now, has done really well and now deservingly gets his opportunity. He might not play in the XI because of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill… for sure they will open. "

“I can promise you he’s another guy who has been constantly banging at the door. He has been a very good servant for Bengal in the four or five seasons. His dad is someone who has a fantastic ground in Dehradun, have fond memories of going there. That kid is somebody who has worked so hard, I’ve seen him, I’ve played with him, practice with him. I have seen how hard he works," Karthik said on Cricbuzz ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram starting Wednesday.

Easwaran is an enigma among youngsters. While people of his age bracket are crazy for an IPL contract, he is not even keen on listing himself in IPL auctions. Instead, he wants to grind in the dust of Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. He literally forced selectors to have a look thanks to his prolific run in domestic cricket. In-fact, the selector took note of his captaincy skills against Bangladesh A where he scored 299 runs in two matches to emerge as the top run-getter and was naturally considered ahead of the more experienced Mayank Agarwal as Rohit’s replacement.

“Credit to the selectors for giving a lot of time to these performances that happen in domestic cricket because sometimes it can go unnoticed, it’s good to see them getting noticed," he said.

