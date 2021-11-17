'He's Better Looking, Has Got More Hair': Shoaib Akhtar Lists His Issues With Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is known for expressing his emotions both on and off the field. The 46-year-old had earned the nickname ‘Rawalpindi Express’ for his lightning-quick deliveries during his playing days. He clocked a 161.3 kmph delivery in 2003, making him one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

Akhtar is also known for his humorous side which was again on display in an impromptu video shared by him. In the 35-second clip, he’s is accompanied by former teammate Shahid Afridi and he is listing out various problems he has with the former Pakistan captain.

“The only problem I have with Shahid is that he is better looking than I am. And then, another problem that I have is that he hits the ball further than I do. Basically, the problem is that he is more famous than I am," Akhtar can be seen saying in the video.

Akhtar is also envious of Afridi’s voluminous hair even though his own mane is pretty decent too. “Another problem, the biggest, I have with him is that he has more hair than I do," the 46-year-old quipped, making Afridi chuckle, as both of them shared a good time with each other.

The former Pakistani speedster had also ran into Afridi during the T20 World Cup 2021 final between Australia and New Zealand. Akhtar shared a picture with him on Twitter, calling him the “crowd favourite". “Lovely to see you lala," Akhtar had said in the caption of the picture.

Both Akhtar and Afridi must have been expecting Pakistan to reach the T20 World Cup 2021 final, but the team was defeated in the semifinal by Australia which eventually went on to win their maiden title. Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on November 14 at Dubai International Stadium.

