'He's Dealing With This Alone, This is Shocking': Pakistan Legend Responds After Stunning Claims Over Shaheen Afridi's Injury Management

Shaheen Shah Afridi is certainly one of the hottest fast bowling prospects in the world currently. The left-arm pacer has been earmarked for future greatness but former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made a stunning claim about the youngster being not properly treated by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shaheen suffered a knee injury right before the Asia Cup 2022 which ruled him out of the entire tournament. However, he did travel with the squad to the UAE to continue his rehabilitation with the team before flying to London for treatment.

Recently, Shahid Afridi claimed that it was him who arranged a doctor in London for Shaheen with the fast bowler then spending his own money on travel and accommodation. He added that PCB hasn’t made any effort to ensure the bowler gets back to full fitness ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which starts in a month’s time in Australia.

Responding to the claims, legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed his shock adding the Shaheen should have been quickly taken to the best knee surgeon by the PCB.

“This is shocking," Akram told ARY news. “He’s (Shaheen) one of our top (cricketers), he’s box office! If we aren’t going to look after him (then who will)? If true, then this is too much. He should have been straightaway sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But he is dealing with this all alone. As I said, I’m still shocked about it."

Earlier, Shahid Afridi accused PCB of not doing anything to help Shaheen recover from the knee injury.

“Shaheen went to England on his own, bought his own ticket, spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything," Afridi told Samaa TV.

“Everything from coordination to doctors to his hotel room and food expenses, he is paying out of his own pocket," he added.

