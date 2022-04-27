Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped huge praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm quick is into his fourth season with the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was among the two players retained ahead of the mega auctions. The 23-year-old has been a vital cog in the PBKS arsenal. He has improved his game with the new ball and is currently among the best death bowlers in the tournament.

Speaking with the Star Sports network, Shastri was of the opinion that Arshdeep could soon be walking into the national T20 side after consistent performances in the IPL over the last three seasons.

“For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it’s brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he’s doing well in death overs," Shastri told Star Sports.

“This shows he’s moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team," he added.

Arshdeep has played 31 games for Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has picked 33 wickets, averaging 26.58.

Other impressive performances in the IPL have come from pacer Umran Malik, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. The great Brian Lara compared Malik to West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards.

The right arm-quick from Kashmir has impressed with his speed in all the 7 games he has played for the SRH this season. Not only has he picked 10 wickets but have bagged the award for ‘fastest delivery’ on seven occasions.

“Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fidel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he’ll eventually play," Lara told Star Sports.

“In the IPL, a lot of batsmen get accustomed to playing sheer pace, so I hope that he adds a little bit more to his armoury later on. He’s a quick learner in the nets, he’s willing to learn and it’s just awesome to see India has a pacer of that calibre, it’s just tremendous," he added.

