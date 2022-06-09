'He's Going to Finish on Top': Shane Watson Suggests Joe Root Can Go Closer to Sachin's Tally of Most Test Runs

Former England skipper Joe Root played his first Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s after relinquishing his Test captaincy and he could not have asked for a better start to the new phase of his career. He layed a superb match-winning knock at Lord’s, handing England a 5-wicket win in the first Test.

Root’s unbeaten century attracted huge attention as many people lavished praise on the former England skipper. And now, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has lauded the 31-year-old English batter for his remarkable innings.

The former England skipper’s century not only guided his team to a victory in the first Test but also helped him in achieving a remarkable feat. During his match-winning knock against the Kiwis, Root managed to amass 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Overall, Root became the 14th cricketer to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. Watson believes that in all likelihood Root will become the run-scorer among the current cricketers.

“He’s as good as anyone to be able to get as close as he can. For sure, he’s got a lot of great cricket in front of him, so I think he is going to get very close. Just by seeing where Joe Root is right now, he is the youngest one with Kane Williamson, who is 31 as well. Those two have still got a fair way to go. I think Joe Root is going to finish on top. For the other guys, it depends on how much cricket they continue to play. They’ve still got a lot of cricket left in them," Watson said to former cricketer Isa Guha on the ICC Review show.

Coming to the Test match, after suffering a batting collapse in the first innings, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to come back in the match as they registered a total of 285 runs in the second innings and posted a target of 277 for the hosts.

England were initially in trouble after their opening batters went back to the dressing room early. But Root (115 not out off 170 balls) and skipper Ben Stokes (54 runs off 110 balls) eventually helped England in reaching the target.

