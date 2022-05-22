'He's Got a Great Mind, Those Little Fumbles Can Happen' - Rohit Sharma Defends Rishabh Pant's Captaincy

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant had a forgettable night on Saturday as his team was knocked out of the Indian Premier League 2022 and he came under scrutiny for his captaincy. Pant made a couple of captaincy errors while taking calls regarding DRS and he also dropped a crucial catch of Dewal Brevis as Delhi lost the match to Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the playoffs race.

However, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma defended his Team India teammate and said that such things happen on the ground and he himself has gone through such situations.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“He is a quality captain, there’s no doubt about it. In the past seasons, we have seen how he has led his team. Sometimes things don’t go your way, it is as simple as that. I have been through these kind of situations before and I was just telling him about the same thing. These kind of things happen on the ground, sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. So, there is nothing wrong in it," Rohit said in media interaction.

Pant missed out on a clear catch in the 14th over as Tim David had nicked one straight to the keeper. But Pant remained confused and didn’t go upstairs. At the time David hadn’t even opened his account. The MI power-hitter smashed 34-runs off 11 balls to completely shift the momentum in his team’s favour.

Also Read | IPL 2022 CSK Team Review: A Tough Season as Chennai Super Kings Make Unsuccessful Attempt at Transition

The 35-year-old further heaped praises on Pant and said he reads the game well from behind the stumps and sometimes little fumbles can happen in the game.

Advertisement

“You can take a lot of learnings from all of this and try and keep things simple. He’s got a great mind, he reads the game well from behind. It’s a high pressure tournament and those little fumbles can happen. But it is important not to lose confidence and not to start doubting yourself. That is something I spoke to him about. He’s a confident guy, he’ll come back strong next season," he added.

Delhi managed to reach the playoffs in the last three seasons 2019, 2020 and 2021 but this time things didn’t work out well for them.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here