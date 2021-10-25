‘He’s Just Not a Frontline Batter’: Brad Hogg Points Out Team India's ‘Big Mistake’ Against Pakistan

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again come under scrutiny following Team India’s humiliating loss against Pakistan in their campaign opener at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday in Dubai. The Baroda cricketer played as a pure batter in the game and couldn’t contribute with the ball as he picked up an injury during his stint at the crease and was taken for precautionary scans.

Had Pandya bowled a few overs if he was fit and fine in the second innings, or will he do it in the upcoming games if he retains his fitness? These are a few questions that fans and cricket pundits want to know. But former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that India should only play Hardik if he is fit to bowl.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

Advertisement

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Hogg was of the opinion that having Hardik in the line-up against Pakistan was a ‘big mistake’. Instead, the men-in-blue should have named Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur to provide depth to their batting.

“I think it was a big mistake playing Hardik Pandya. The only other way I would have gone is Thakur in place of probably Shami and Ashwin for Pandya. In that case, you can have Jadeja batting in at 6, Thakur at 7 and Ashwin at 8. Pandya has got to be bowling if he wants to be in the playing XI. He has got a lot of talent, but he is just not a frontline batter," said Hogg.

India lacked an extra bowling option during the face-off against Pakistan on Sunday. The pace unit – comprising Shami, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar – along with the spin duo (Jadeja and Chakravarthy) failed to trouble the Pakistan batters after Kohli & Co posted 151 for 7.

>ALSO READ | IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Kohli Baffled By ‘Unbelievable’ Question On Rohit’s Place in Playing XI - WATCH

Skipper Babar Azam and his batting partner Mohammad Rizwan foiled the Indian bowling attack as they chased down the 152-run target comprehensively to win the game by 10 wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here