'He's Known for Such Surprises': Ex-IND Batter Backs Dhoni's Decision, Calls Jadeja 'Very Good Choice'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to usher into a new era where 10 teams will compete over a period of two months for the prestigious T20 title. The 15th edition of the tournament will also witness Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking the field under a new leader in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, when the defending champions lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in Mumbai.

A couple of days ago, legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK captain. He handed over the onus to Jadeja who has been associated with the team since 2012.

The stunning change in leadership has left the cricket fraternity divided. While many people feel that Jadeja doesn’t have adequate captaincy experience to fit in this role, some are in favour of CSK’s move.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has also backed the franchise’s decision to promote Jadeja as the new skipper, stating that the all-rounder is at the peak of his prowess.

“Ravindra Jadeja is a very good option as captain at this stage. He is in tremendous form across all three formats plus the fact that he is Indian and knows all the players and conditions well," Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

“Timing was (a bit surprising) as only two days were left for the IPL.

“But MS Dhoni is known for such surprises. He is a selfless cricketer, who always put the team and franchise above him. I think it is a very good choice. But the good thing is that if something goes wrong, MS Dhoni is there is give his valuable advice," he added.

Jaffer further stated that CSK had several options to chose from in the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, they found Jadeja to be the best man.

“We had discussed earlier that MS Dhoni might be looking to groom a new leader. It could have been Bravo or Moeen Ali. Among young players, Ruturaj Gaikwad was also an option as he has the potential to play for Chennai Super Kings for many years to come. This franchise believes in continuity and backing its players. I think it (Jadeja) is a very good choice," Jaffer concluded.

