'He's Once in a Century Player': World Cup Winning Legend's Huge Praise For Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav continues to dazzle with his breathtaking strokeplay drawing comparisons with some of the legendary batters to have played the game. At Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Suryakumar blasted an unbeaten 112 off just 51 deliveries to set up a big win for India which also helped them clinch the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Aside from showing an impressive consistency in T20Is, the manner in which he plays his shots is nothing short of astonishing. And that he can pull them off regularly has only added to his reputation.

The century in Rajkot was Suryakumar’s third of his T20I career that began in March 2021. He took just 45 deliveries to reach the milestone - the second fastest by an Indian.

Legendary allrounder Kapil Dev says he’s lost for words and said Suryakumar’s range has made life difficult for the bowlers.

“There are times when you are lost for words on how to describe this," Kapil told ABP News. “When you watch Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, you think whether there will be a player who can convince you that he’s at the same level as these. There’s abundance of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, especially the lap shot over fine leg. What does a bowler do then? They are afraid of bowling him full - he can hit you over mid-on, can flick you for a six. It becomes difficult for a bowler. He consistently keeps on picking line and length. He’s toying with the bowlers."

Kapil compared Suryakumar to some of the legendary batters and said he’s never seen anyone hit the ball as cleanly as the 32-year-old.

“It’s rare to see someone strike this way. I have seen amazing players like AB de Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting but few can hit the ball as cleanly as Suryakumar. Hats off to him!" Kapil said.

He continued, “Suryakumar Yadav is playing with the mindset of the players. In tennis you try to predict whether the service will land to your right or left. He can judge early where the bowler is about to land. Few players have this god-gifted ability to play like this. It’s not easy. Players like him come once in a century."

