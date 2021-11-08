Virat Kohli has dropped a major hint that his current deputy Rohit Sharma will take over the charge as the Indian captain in the T20I format. Kohli will relinquish his position as the captain in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Monday. There has been a lot of speculations around who will lead the Indian team in T20Is after Kohli but the 34-year-old made a big statement at toss against Namibia, which will put rest on some.

Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia in their final Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The tosses have been a big factor here so when I’ve won a couple it’s worth doing what we wanted to do from the start," the Indian skipper said at the toss.

Kohli said it was an honour for him to lead the Indian team in T20I format but now it’s time to create some space and move forward.

“It’s been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it’s also time to create some space and move forward. I’ve been immensely proud of how the team has played," Kohli added.

The 34-year-old said Rohit is overlooking things in the team for a while now, which hinted that the swashbuckling opener is expected to take over the charge of the team.

“I think it’s time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously, Rohit is here and he’s overlooking things for a while now," Kohli said.

It is also the last match of head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar in the coaching set-up.

India made one change to their playing XI for their last match in the 2021 T20 World Cup as Rahul Chahar came in for Varun Chakravarthy.

