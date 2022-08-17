Team India suffered a big blow on Tuesday as Washington Sundar was ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. The all-rounder suffered a shoulder injury while playing for English county side Lancashire in the ongoing One Day Cup and will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru. The BCCI confirmed the development through an official statement and named Shahbaz Ahmed as Sundar’s replacement.

Sundar has dealt with different fitness issues in the past year that kept him away from playing for India. Last year, he fractured his finger while batting for Combined Counties against the Indian team in a warm-up game. As a result, he missed out on the entire domestic season. Ahead of the white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid. Earlier this year, he couldn’t feature in the series against West Indies and Sri Lanka as he suffered a hamstring injury. Post recovery, he signed a County deal and was going great in the English tournaments until a shoulder injury ruled him out again.

On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan, while addressing a press conference in Harare, admitted that the team will miss Sundar but at the same time, he appreciated the replacement the team has got in Shabaz.

“He is quite an important player. We have got a replacement now. Shahbaz (Ahmed) is coming in. But we have got other spinners as well in the side. We have got quite a balanced side. Kuldeep Yadav is there, Deepak Hooda bowls off-spin. We are going to miss him (Sundar). At the same time, we’ve got good backup as well," said Dhawan.

“Very sad that Washington is out. It is part and parcel of our field, these things happen. Hope that he recovers soon," he added.

While the seniors have been five rest for the Zimbabwe tour, the team comprises a number of quality youngsters and Dhawan feels that it’s going to be a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

“We guys are happy to be here. It’s a good feeling to be back here. I remember when I came in 2014 or something (2013), It was good. The wickets are quite good over here and I am sure that youngsters over here are looking forward to playing the matches. Few of the boys have been touring a lot. I am sure they are going to get chances over here," Dhawan said.

