'He's Shown a Lot of Promise': Pragyan OJha 'Curious' to See India All-rounder Performs in West Indies ODIs

Deepak Hooda has impressed one and all with a series of flamboyant performances with the bat lately. Last month, he slammed his maiden international hundred in Ireland and then scored a quickfire 33 in the first T20I against England in Southampton. As Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India gears up for the ODI series against West Indies in Trinidad, the all-rounder, in all likelihood, will return to action.

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha heaped praise on Hooda, stating that he would like to see the 27-year-old being heavily involved in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

“I wish to see more of Deepak Hooda because he has shown a lot of promise. He has overcome a lot of hurdles in domestic cricket and made his place in the Indian team. I am curious to see how he performs," Ojha told Cricbuzz.

Former India fast bowler RP Singh, who was a part of the discussion, also named Hooda on his list of players to watch out for, including left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson.

“Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh are the players I want to see being given an opportunity in the series. I have been impressed with Arshdeep’s bowling, not only skill, but also the temperament with which he bowls. He has bowled well in slog overs in high-pressure matches. It would be interesting to see what mark he leaves if he is given a match to play," said RP Singh.

The selectors have named a second-string Indian team that will take on West Indies in the ODIs. The Indian cricket board decided to give rest to seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah after a victorious tour of England.

In Rohit’s absence, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in 3 ODIs while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named the vice-captain of the team.

It will be the second overseas tour for Dhawan as India’s stand-in captain. Earlier in 2021, when the Virat Kohli-led Test squad visited England for a 5-match series, the left-hand batter captained a second-string team in Sri Lanka that won the ODIs 2-1 but lost the T20Is 1-2.

