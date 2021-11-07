‘He’s Very Difficult To Pick Just Like Chakravarthy’: Gavaskar Names ‘Key’ AFG Bowler Who Can Turn Down NZ Hopes

Afghanistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in their final Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi and it won’t be wrong to call this face-off the most important one, at least for the Indian fans. All eyes will be on this game as the fate of Team India depends on it.

As the Indians are praying for Afghanistan’s win, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wants young spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be fit for the crucial face-off, after having missed out on the last two matches due to an injury.

Mujeeb last played in the tournament against Scotland in which he wreaked havoc by dismantling the opposition’s middle order. He returned with a record five-wicket haul, which included three wickets in one over. However, he picked up a niggle thereafter and missed the next two games against Pakistan and India, both of which Afghanistan lost.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Gavaskar opined that the addition of Mujeeb will strengthen the Afghan attack against New Zealand. He added that the youngster can be the ‘key element’ to hurt the Kiwis, subsequently adding to India’s semi-final hopes.

“I just want Mujeeb to be fit for that game. That would mean an additional mystery spinner against New Zealand. If he along with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi can weave their magic, then…Yesterday against Afghanistan India got a little toe-in. Now they will have to hold forte. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, they have smashed the door," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Mujeeb is going to be such a key element for that game because he is very difficult to pick just like Varun Chakravarthy and he has got a little more experience than him. So, he and Rashid Khan are going to be the key," he added.

The Men in Blue currently have the best net run rate (+1.619) in Group 2. If Afghanistan win even by 1 run on Sunday, Virat Kohli & Co will be through into the next round due to their best net run rate (+1.619) in Group 2.

