Hobart Hurricanes Women will be going up against Sydney Sixers Women for the first time in the Big Bash League 2022 on Saturday. The high-profile encounter is scheduled to be played at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat on October 29. Both teams have delivered a decent performance in the competition so far.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are currently occupying the fifth place in the points table. They have won two of four league matches while their last game against Perth Scorchers Women was washed out due to rain. Bowling has emerged as the biggest strength of the team as they are yet to concede over 110 runs in 20 overs.

Speaking of Sydney Sixers Women, they lost their last WBBL game to Adelaide Strikers by three runs. It was a nail-biting encounter as the team ended up with 139 runs while chasing 143 runs. Erin Burns was the biggest positive for the team with a knock of 71 runs. With three wins and one loss, Sydney Sixers are third in the points tally.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women, here is everything you need to know:

HH-W vs SS-W Telecast

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

HH-W vs SS-W Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HH-W vs SS-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat at 04:45 AM IST on October 29, Saturday.

HH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain - Heather Graham

Suggested Playing XI for HH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Maitlan Brown, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Hayley Jensen, Sophie Ecclestone, Molly Strano

HH-W vs SS-W Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Molly Strano, Lizelle Lee (wk), Ellyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnson, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman

Sydney Sixers Women: Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry ©, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone

