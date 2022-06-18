Highest Total in ODIs: After England Shatter World Record, Here's a List of Scores They Went Ahead With 498/8

While Team India’s must-win game in Rajkot had all our attention, the Eoin Morgan-led England team scripted history in Amstelveen. The Three Lions wreaked havoc, smashing a mammoth total of 498 runs in the first ODI against the Netherlands, setting the world record for the highest team total in One Day Internationals.

Also Read: From US $2.55B to $6.2B Behemoth, The IPL Has Taken a Giant Leap

England broke their own record which they had set back in 2018 against Australia. They had posted 481 for 6 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. On Saturday, they bettered the previous number with the help of centuries by Philip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler while Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 66. In reply, the Dutch were bundled out for 266, thus suffering a huge 232-run defeat at the hands of the visitors.

Advertisement

As Morgan & Co. set an all-new world record, let’s have a look what were the previous bests which they went ahead to top the charts.

England – 481/6, vs Australia, 2018

Two 150+ partnerships, centuries from Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147) helped England to set the record at that time. In reply, the Tim Paine-led side was bowled out for 239, losing the game by 242 runs in Nottingham.

Also Read: ‘Bradmanesque’ Joe Root World’s Best Test Batter by a Country Mile

England – 444/3, vs Pakistan, 2016

Once again, Alex Hales shined with a 122-ball 171 while Joe Root (85), Buttler (90) and skipper Morgan (57) scored half-centuries to pile up 444 runs in 50 overs. Sharjeel Khan’s 30-ball 58 wasn’t enough to take Pakistan home as the hosts lost by 169 runs.

Sri Lanka – 443/9, vs Netherlands, 2006

Advertisement

Amstelveen seems to be a batter’s paradise. More than a decade ago, the team, led by Mahela Jayawardene, scored 443, riding on the centuries from Sanath Jayasuriya (157) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (117). It was a record that Sri Lanka held for 10 years until England breached it in Nottingham in 2016. The Netherlands could muster 248 in reply, losing the game by 195 runs.

Advertisement

South Africa – 439/2, vs West Indies, 2015

Advertisement

Well, who can forget this game in Johannesburg? Rilee Rossouw (153) and Hashim Amla (128) stitched a 247-run opening stand. And then came Mr 360, AB de Villiers, smashing the fastest ODI hundred off just 31 balls. He ended up scoring 149 off just 44 deliveries as South Africa posted 439. West Indies tried to put up a fight as Dwayne Smith (64) and Dinesh Ramdin (57) scored fifties but it wasn’t going to be enough considering the task at their hands. The visitors were restricted to 291/7, losing the game by 148 runs.

South Africa – 438/9, vs Australia, 2006

Advertisement

This was the first instance when the world witnessed a team scoring more than 400 runs in an ODI game and another side chasing it successfully. World Champions Australia set a mammoth 435-run target for the Proteas after captain Ricky Ponting smashed a 105-ball 164. In reply, Herschelle Gibbs hammered a 111-ball 175 while skipper Graeme Smith (90) and wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher (50) scored half-centuries. The hosts chased down the target with one wicket in hand and scripted a new chapter in ODI cricket history.

South Africa – 438/4, vs India, 2015

MS Dhoni’s team probably had felt the most helpless in that game in Mumbai when the likes of Quinton de Kock (109), De Villiers (119) and Faf du Plessis (133) were toying with the Indian bowlers. Du Plessis eventually injured his hamstring but still, he continued smashing sixes in that match. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane struck fifties but their efforts dwarfed in comparison as the Men in Blue were all out for 224.

Australia – 434/4, vs South Africa, 2006

Australia were the first team to breach the 400-run mark in ODIs. But an innings later, South Africa joined the league and became only the second in the space of hours. March 12, 2006, saw more than 800 runs getting scored in an ODI game. Ponting bagged the Player of the Match award but the loss, despite setting up a world record, spoiled the mood.

South Africa – 418/5, vs Zimbabwe, 2006

A few months after the historic chase against Australia, the Proteas mauled Zimbabwe with a 400+ total, which eventually turned out to be their second in a calendar year. It was a rare feat that South Africa achieved after Boucher’s 68-ball 147 and half-centuries from the top three batters - Loots Bosman (88), Alviro Petersen (80) and captain Jacques Kallis (50). Zimbabwe, on the other hand, could only score 247/4.

India – 418/5, vs West Indies, 2011

The game marked a golden chapter in the history of cricket as the fans saw only the second male player on this planet score an ODI double century. History was created in Indore when stand-in captain Virender Sehwag returned to form in the fourth game of a five-match series against the West Indies. The dynamic opener hammered 25 fours and 7 sixes to score 219 runs off 149 deliveries. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir (67) and Suresh Raina (55) chipped in with half-centuries as India posted 418/5, bettering their previous best – 414/7 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. West Indies were bowled out for 265.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here